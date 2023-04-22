UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP Warns Students Against Rumors On Result Date

Home

Education

Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board 10th Result 2023 and UP Board 12th Result 2023 by April 27. However, a formal announcement of the result date and time will be made soon on the website. UPMSP has warned students and parents against rumors about Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result Date. Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad took to Twitter and wrote, “Avoid rumors regarding UP Board Exam Result. The official intimation of the test result will be disseminated through suitable medium.”

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम को लेकर अफवाहों से बचें। परीक्षा परिणाम की आधिकारिक सूचना उपयुक्त माध्यम से प्रसारित की जाएगी। — Dibyakant Shukla (@DibyakantShukla) April 21, 2023

“Information disseminated from various unauthorized sources regarding the date of declaration of UP Board 2023 result is just a rumour. The date of the result of the examination will be informed in due course,” the tweet further reads. This year, nearly 58.8 lakh students registered for the examination. The evaluation process was conducted from March 18 to April 1. The UP Board Class 10, 12 exams were conducted between February 16 and March 4.

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh UP Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Websites to check

In order to check your result, a candidate must go through the official website to download the scorecard. Students are advised to track these websites.

UP 10th, 12th Result 2023: 5 Easy Steps to Check UPMSP High School And Inter Results?

Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at results.upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in , and ,

and , Click on the link that reads, “Download UP Board Class 10th Result/ UP Board Class 12th Result.”

Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.

The UP board exam result 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UP Board Result 2023 – Overview

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh UP Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date: to be announced soon. UP Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Tentative Date: April 27, 2023 UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: February 16 and March 4 Number of students registered for Class 10th examination: 31,16,487 Number of students registered for Class 12th examination: 27,69,258

