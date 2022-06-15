UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Latest Update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 on June 18 that is Saturday, one UPMSP official confirmed to Career360. Giving details, the official further said that the UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 declaration date and time will be notified soon. “The students can expect their Class 10, 12 results by June 18,” the UPMSP official said.Also Read - UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Latest Updates About UPMSP Result Date And Time, Direct Link And Toppers List Here

In the meantime, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation and expressed his disappointment over the delay in announcing the Class 10, 12 results. The chief minister has also asked the officials and education minister to announce the Class 10, 12 results soon and to notify the result dates in advance.

After the results are declared, the UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. And then the students can download the Class 10, 12 provisional scorecard using roll number and school code.

The students must note that they need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the Class 12 exam.

A total of 47.75 lakh (47,75,749) students have this year appeared for the UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022, and out of 51.92 lakh (51,92,689) students registered. The Class 10, 12 exams 2022 were held from March 24 to April 13.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: List of websites to check score

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

How To Check UP Board Result 2022

