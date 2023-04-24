Home

UP Board 10th, 12th Results to be Declared Tomorrow: List of Websites, Steps to Check Score Here

UP Board Results 2023: According to the board, the UP Board results will be declared at 1:30 PM on the official websites - upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2023: To check their score, the students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details on the website.

UPMSP UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Monday announced that it will declare class 10 and class 12 results for the year 2023 on Tuesday, April 24, 2023. After the board results are declared, the students can check the score on the official website – https://upresults.nic.in/.

Notably, the UPMSP conducted the UP Board 10th exams from February 16 to March 3, 2023, while the UP Board 12th exams were held from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The results for both classes will be released on April 25, 2023, the UPMSP announced.

Check Official Notification:

For a long time, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad was working hard to ensure that the results are declared on time and in this regard, the board has put in place a robust system for the evaluation of answer sheets.

According to the board, the UP Board results will be declared at 1:30 PM on the official websites – upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

To check their score, the students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details on the website.

After the results are displayed, the students are advised to take a printout of the same for future reference. In case of any error in the results, the students are advised to contact the board immediately.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad – upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Look for the link that says “UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2023” and click on it.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details in the fields provided.

Double-check the details entered and click on the “Submit” button.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Review your result carefully and check for any discrepancies.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Once the UPMSP UP Board Result 2023 is announced, you can check your result through SMS by following the steps below:

Step 1 – Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2 – Type UP12 (for class 12) or UP10 (for class 10) followed by a space and your seven-digit roll number.

Step 3 – Send the message to the official number provided by the UPMSP.

Step 4 – Wait for a few seconds for the message to be delivered.

Step 5 – The UPMSP UP Board Result 2023 will be sent to your mobile number via SMS.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: List Of Websites To Check Score

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

Over 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students. The evaluation of the exam papers was started on March 18 and ended on April 1.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: What is the passing marks criteria?

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) sets the passing marks criteria for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams.

For both Class 10 and Class 12, a student needs to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the exam. In addition to this, a student must secure an aggregate of 33% marks overall to pass the exam.

For practical exams, a student must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 33% marks to pass.

It’s important to note that these passing marks criteria are subject to change, and the UPMSP may announce any updates in this regard.

UP Board result 2023: 58,67,329 candidates registered for exam

