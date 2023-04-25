Home

UP Board Result 2023 Declared: List Of Websites To Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Class 10th Result 2023 and UP Board Class 12 Result on upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2023 Declared

UP Board Result 2023 Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Class 10th Result 2023 and UP Board Class 12 Result on upresults.nic.in. The candidates must note that they will not receive physical copies of their marks sheets on Tuesday. The UP Board Class 12th Exam 2023 was conducted between February 16 and March 4.

UP Board Result 2023 Declared: List of websites to download marksheet

UP 10th, 12th Results 2023: How To Check Marks

Go to Open Class 10/ class 12 result link Enter your roll number. Submit and view result. UP Board Inter Result 2023: How to Download Scorecards from DigiLocker Visit the official website of DigiLocker – digilocker.gov.in – and sign in using your registered mobile number and OTP.

Click on the “Issued Documents” tab.

Select “Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad” from the list of issuers.

Enter your roll number and other details as required.

Enter your roll number and other details as required. Your digital mark sheet will appear on the screen. You can view, download or share it as per your requirement.

In case you have not registered for DigiLocker, you can do so by providing your mobile number and creating a username and password.

Once you have registered, follow the above steps to download your scorecard.

