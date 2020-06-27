{Result Declared} UP Board 10th Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday announced the results of Class X board examination via video presser at the Lok Bhawan, Lucknow. Also Read - UP Board Class 12 Exams 2020 Results Announced, Check on upsmp.edu.in

Ria Jain, a resident of Badaut in Baghpat district has topped the exam by securing 96.67%. Abhimanyu Verma from Barabanki is the second topper in High School, He has secured 95.83%. Third topper is Yogesh Pratap Singh from Sadbhavna Inter College in Barabanki. He has scored 95.33%. Also Read - UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020 Likely to be Announced in Half an Hour, Check on upmsp.edu.in

Students can check their scores on the official websites– upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. Also Read - UP Board Class 10th Result to be Declared at 12:30 PM Today- Here's How to Check

Here’s How to Check You Results UP Board 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link such as ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12′ and click on it

Step 3: Next, enter all the details you are asked for

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Besides, you can also check your results via SMS. Students have to type UP10 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

In 2019, 80.7 per cent cleared class 10 UP Board exam. Gautam Raghuvanshi had topped the UP Board exams 2019 with 97.17 per cent marks.

This year, over 56 lakh students appeared in the class 10th and 12th exams, which were held in March.