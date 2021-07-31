UP Board 10th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board 10th Result 2021 today, moments after declaring the UP board 12th result. A total of 30 lakh students or 99.53% have been declared pass this year. However, there will be no merit list as the board exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Class 10 students can check their UPMSP 10th Result 2021 on the official website at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.Also Read - UP Board Class 12th Result 2021 DECLARED by UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in | Find Direct Link to Check Scores

UP Board 10th Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'High school exam 2021' result link

Step 3: Fill in your roll number/registration number and other details as required

Step 4: In case you don’t remember it, click on ‘Know your roll number’ and search

Step 5: Once the details are filled in, click submit

Step 6: Your result will be on the screen, download it and save for future reference.

In 2020, UPMSP High School and Intermediate toppers received a laptop and Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation.

UP Board 10th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

To evaluate class X students, UPMSP had devised 50:50 formula, according to which 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams.

Due to the alternative marking scheme this year, UPMSP announced that there will be no option of scrutiny. As a result, students cannot apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their results.