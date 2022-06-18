UP Board 10th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday declared the much awaited UP board class 10 result 2022. All the anxious candidates can check their scores on the official website—http://upresults.nic.in/. However, in case the official website is down due to heavy traffic, they can access their scores via private websites, a list of which is given below.Also Read - UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Kanpur's Prince Patel Secures Top Rank With 97.67% | Full Toppers List

List of other websites to check UP Board Class 10 Exam result

indiaresults.com

examresults.net.

Official Websites to Check UP Board Class 10 Result 2022

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Log on to the UP Board website — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Go to the homepage and click on “UP Board 12th Result 2022″ or UP Board 10th Result 2022”

Enter your roll number and click on submit

Your UP Board Result 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th will be displayed

