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UP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 10 results download link, scorecard shortly at upmsp.edu.in, DigiLocker; how to check marks

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UP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 10 results download link, scorecard shortly at upmsp.edu.in, DigiLocker; how to check marks

UP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Matric students can check the UPMSP Matric result at Digilocker as well as on the official website upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

UP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 10 results download link, scorecard shortly at upmsp.edu.in, DigiLocker; how to check marks(Photo Credit: IANS)

UP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) officially confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the UP Board Class 10 Result 2026. According to the notice, the UPMSP UP Board Class 10th Result or UPMSP UP Board Matric result will be announced today, April 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Students are advised to check the UPMSP Matric result at Digilocker as well as on the official website upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

To download or view the UPMSP UP Board Class 10th Result, a student must enter their roll number and school code. Over 26 lakh students have appeared for the board exams. Along with the result, the board will release the gender-wise pass percentage. The UP Board Class 10th Marksheet will include details such as parents’ name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, grades, name of the school, grade, fail/pass status, overall marks, district name, and qualifying status. Below is listed the complete list of websites where one can track and check UP Board 10th result.

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.digilocker.edu.in

Umang App

UP Board 10th Result 2026: How to check UPMSP Class 10 Matric result?

Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Look for the link that reads “Download Matric School Result 2026” available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the roll number and other credentials and submit.

Your UP Board Class 10 results 2026 will appear on the screen.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UP Board Class 10th results.

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