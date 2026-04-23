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UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 Topper List: Kashish Verma from Sitapur and Anshika Verma from Barabanki secure top position | Check full list here

UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 Topper List: Kashish Verma from Sitapur and Anshika Verma from Barabanki secure top position | Check full list here

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced that 90.42 per cent of candidates cleared the Class 10 board examination. Scroll down to know more.

UP Board results

UP Board Result 2026: In a big development from Uttar Pradesh, Kashish Verma from Sitapur and Anshika Verma from Barabanki secured top position in the Class 10 UP Board exam with 97.83% each as the UP Board 10th Matric exam results were announced on Thursday. As per the recent update, Arpita (Sitapur) and Priti Verma (Bareilly) secured 97.33% each. In the UP Board 10th, 90.42 per cent students have passed, while in Class 12, 80.38 per cent students passed. Here are are the details you need to know about the UP Board Result 2026 Topper List.

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education: How many students have passed the exam?

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Thursday announced that 90.42 per cent of candidates cleared the Class 10 board examination, while 80.38 per cent passed the Class 12 boards.

In the high school examination, Kashish Verma from Sitapur and Anshika Verma from Barabanki secured the top position, while Aditi from Barabanki stood second, and Arpita from Sitapur secured the third position.

Also read: UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP official website, results.upmsp.edu.in crashes; check Matric, High school marks at Digilocker

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In the Intermediate examination, Shiksha Verma from Sitapur secured first, Nandini Gupta from Bareilly and Shriya Verma from Barabanki stood second, while Surbhi Yadav from Bareilly and Pooja Pal from Barabanki shared the third position.

Also read: UP Board 12th Result Topper List 2026: Shikha Verma tops UPMSP Class 12th exam, secures Rank 1 with 97.60%

UP Board Result 2026 Topper List: Check list of toppers

Names Percentage Kashish Verma 97.83% Anshika Verma 97.83% Nandini Gupta 97.20% Shriya Verma 97.20%

UP Board Exam Result 2026: How to check results online?

UP Board Exam Result 2026 can also be accessed through DigiLocker. Students must first create an account on DigiLocker to use this service.

Open the DigiLocker app Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhaar-linked login details Go to the “Education” section Enter the required information View your result document Download the marksheet for future use

UP Board 10th, 12th Results OUT: Check direct links

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10 and 12 results today at 4 pm for over 52 lakh students. Direct link: upmsp.edu.in results.digilocker.gov.in ndtv.com/education/results web.umang.gov.in UP Board 10th, 12th Results OUT: How to check your result Via SMS? In order to check your Class 12 result via SMS, you have to type UP12 Roll Number and send it to 56263. For Class 10 exam results, you have to type UP10 Roll Number and send it to 56263

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