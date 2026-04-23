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UP Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Aditi from Barabanki tops UPMSP Class 10th Matric with 97.5%
UP Board Result 2026: In a big development from Uttar Pradesh, Aditi from Barabanki topped the Class 10 UP Board exam with 97.5%. Arpita (Sitapur) and Priti Verma (Bareilly) secured 97.33% each. Kashi
UP Board Result 2026: In a big development from Uttar Pradesh, Aditi from Barabanki topped the Class 10 UP Board exam with 97.5%. Arpita (Sitapur) and Priti Verma (Bareilly) secured 97.33% each. Kashish Verma (Sitapur) and Anshika Verma (Barabanki) also featured among the top scorers with 97.83% each.
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