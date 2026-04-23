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UP Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Aditi from Barabanki tops UPMSP Class 10th Matric with 97.5%

UP Board Result 2026: In a big development from Uttar Pradesh, Aditi from Barabanki topped the Class 10 UP Board exam with 97.5%. Arpita (Sitapur) and Priti Verma (Bareilly) secured 97.33% each. Kashi

Published date india.com Published: April 23, 2026 4:38 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
up board result 2026

UP Board Result 2026: In a big development from Uttar Pradesh, Aditi from Barabanki topped the Class 10 UP Board exam with 97.5%. Arpita (Sitapur) and Priti Verma (Bareilly) secured 97.33% each. Kashish Verma (Sitapur) and Anshika Verma (Barabanki) also featured among the top scorers with 97.83% each.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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