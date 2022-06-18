UP Board Class 12th Result 2022 Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board class 12 results today, June 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Board examination can download their results and mark sheet through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, a total of 85.33 per cent of students have successfully passed the UP Board 12th exam. The girls have outperformed the boys. The pass percentage of girls is 90.15 per cent and the boy’s pass percentage is 81.21 per cent.Also Read - Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 210 Junior Court Assistant Posts| Check Salary, Application Link Here

A total of 24,11,035 candidates had registered for the Class 12 board examination out of which 22,50,742 candidates had appeared for the examination. Divyanshi from Fatehpur has topped the UPMSP intermediate, Class 12 exam with 95.40% or 477 marks out of 500. Below are the steps and a direct link through which candidates can download their result/scorecard and mark sheet.

Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022: How to check Score Online?

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

or On the homepage and click on “ UP Board ResultClass 12th- 2022. ”

” Enter the login credentials such as Intermediate(12th)roll number and click on the view result option.

and click on the view result option. Your UP Board Class 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download your scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the result through the direct link given below:

Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Board Result 2022: Here is the list of UP Board 12th Toppers

Rank Students Name Percentage 1 Divyanshi 95.4 2 Yogesh Pratap Singh 95 3 Anshika Yadav 95 3 Balakrishnan 94.00 4 Prakhar Pathak 94 5 Diya Mishra 94

Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Board Result 2022: Check Passing Marks, Other Details

The Board conducted the Class 12 board examinations from March 24 to April 13, 2022. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to clear the Class 10, and 12 exams 2022. For more details, Candidates can check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.