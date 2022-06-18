UP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to declare the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The board had made the announcement on Friday that the Class 10 results will be out at 2 PM, and the class 12 results will be declared at 4 PM. Once declared, students can check the UPMSP board result 2022 on the official websites — upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.Also Read - UP Board 10th Result 2022 Live: UPMSP to Declare High School Results Shortly | Direct Link, Toppers List Here

Stay tuned for the latest updates on UP Board Class 12 Result 2022, Direct link to check marks, toppers list, etc here.

UP Board Result 2022: List of websites to check score

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2022: How to check score

Visit the UP Board website — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Go to the homepage and click on “UP Board 12th Result 2022”

Enter your roll number and click on submit

Your UP Board Result 2022 for Class 12th will be displayed

Check your scorecard and save for future.

UP Board Result 2022: How to check Class 12th results on phone?

The process to check UP Board Results 2022 on mobile phone/smartphone is very easy and convenient. Students would need their UP Board exam registration number handy to check their Class 12 Result 2022.