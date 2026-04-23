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UP Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results, scorecard at upmsp.edu.in, Digilocker at 4 PM; download link

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UP Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results, scorecard at upmsp.edu.in, Digilocker at 4 PM; download link

The UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Result download link will be active today, April 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM.

UP Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results, scorecard at upmsp.edu.in, Digilocker at 4 PM; download link(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Result or UPMSP UP Board High School result today, April 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Students can access the UPMSP High School result at Digilocker as well as on the official website upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

How to check UP Board Class 12th Result?

The UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Result will be announced today, April 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Nearly 24.91 lakh students have appeared for the UP Board Class 12th examination. This year, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducted the UP Board 12th examination from February 24 to March 12.

Read More: UP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10 results download link, scorecard shortly at upmsp.edu.in, DigiLocker; how to check marks

To download or view the UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Result, a student must enter their roll number and school code. Along with the result, the board will release the gender-wise pass percentage for streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce. The UP Board Class 12th Marksheet will include details such as parents’ name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, grades, name of the school, grade, fail/pass status, overall marks, district name, and qualifying status. Below is the complete list of websites where one can track and check UP Board 10th result.

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.digilocker.edu.in

Umang App

UP Board 12th Result 2026: How to check UPMSP Class 12 High school result?

Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Look for the link that reads “Download High School Result 2026” available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the roll number and other credentials and submit.

Your UP Board Class 12 results 2026 will appear on the screen.

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