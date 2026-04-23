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UP Board 12th Topper List 2026: UPMSP Class 12th Toppers Name, Marks Obtained
UP Board 12th Topper List 2026: Shikha Verma of Sitapur obtained the top position. She scored 97.60%.
UP Board 12th Topper List 2026: Shikha Verma of Sitapur obtained the top position. She scored 97.60%.
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