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UP Board 12th Topper List 2026: UPMSP Class 12th Toppers Name, Marks Obtained

UP Board 12th Topper List 2026: Shikha Verma of Sitapur obtained the top position. She scored 97.60%.

Published date india.com Published: April 23, 2026 4:30 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
UP Board 10th 12th Result Direct Link
UP Board 10th 12th Result Direct Link

UP Board 12th Topper List 2026: Shikha Verma of Sitapur obtained the top position. She scored 97.60%.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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