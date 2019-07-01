UP Board 2020: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams under Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). With the date sheet for the same released, the High School and Intermediate board examinations for the year 2020 will be conducted between February 18 and April 20.

The UP Board class 10 examinations will begin on February 18 and conclude on March 3, while class 12 examinations will begin on February 19 and end on March 6, 2020.

Click here to download the UP Board 2020 date sheet

The exams will be conducted in two shifts every day. The first shift will begin at 8:00 AM and end at 11:15 AM, while the second shift will begin at 2:00 PM and conclude at 5:15 PM.

The UP Board has begun its procedures for the 2020 High School and Intermediate examinations. The UP Board Class 10 exams will begin with Hindi, Elementary Hindi and end with IT/ITES. The UP Board Class 12 exam will start with Hindi, General Hindi and end with Vocational subjects.

Over 58 lakh students registered in Class 10 and Class 12 for the UP Board exams in 2019. More than 80 percent of all those who appeared for the exams passed Class 10, and more than 70 percent passed Class 12.