UP Board Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the result for Class X and XII board exams on Friday. For the first time, the scores were announced by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma at the Lok Bhawan, Lucknow via a video presser.

Ria Jain, a resident of Badaut in Baghpat district has topped the Class X exam by scoring 96.67%. Abhimanyu Verma from Barabanki is the second topper in High School, He has secured 95.83%. Third topper is Yogesh Pratap Singh from Sadbhavna Inter College in Barabanki. He has scored 95.33%.

On the other hand, Anurag Malik from Shri Ram Inter College has topped the Class XII examinations by scoring 97% marks. Pranjal Singh from SP Inter College in Prayagraj is second topper.He has bagged 96% marks . Third topper in Class 12 board exam is Utkarsh Shukla with 94.80% from Shri Gopal Inter College in Aurraiya.

Students can access their scores on the official websites– upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. This year, the Uttar Pradesh Board has announced the results with many first such as — e-marksheets, compartmental exams for class XII.

The decision to issue e-marksheets has been taken in view of coronavirus pandemic, as well as to put an end to the menace of fake marksheets.

Steps to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link such as ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12′ and click on it

Step 3: Next, enter all the details you are asked for

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Check Your Results Via SMS

Besides websites, students can also check their results via SMS:

For Class X: Students have to type UP10 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263,

For Class 12: Students have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to the same number.

Steps to Download e-Marksheets

Step 1: Visit the upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link which says ‘UP Board Marksheet 2020

Step 3: Next, fill in the required details

Step 4: Check the UP Board Result and download the marksheet

Step 5: Download the marksheet and keep a copy for future use

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों, आज यूपी बोर्ड का परीक्षाफल आना है। वैसे परीक्षा व परीक्षाफल आत्म विश्लेषण का माध्यम मात्र हैं। अतः प्रत्येक परीक्षाफल को सहजतापूर्वक स्वीकार करना ही श्रेष्ठ है। प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आप सभी को मनोनुकूल परीक्षाफल की प्राप्ति हो। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, ahead of the announcement of the much-awaited results, UP CM Adityanath had shared a good luck tweet for the candidates. He had also urged students to accept the outcome and take their UP Board results as a medium of self-analysis.