UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Moments after Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Dinesh Sharma tested positive for coronavirus, speculation grew stronger that the UP board may postpone the upcoming Class 10, Class 12 exams this year. Going by the earlier schedule of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the UP 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be held on May 8, 2021.

UP Board Exam 2021: New Dates

While the UP board is expected to postpone the exam, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. The revised schedule for Class 10, 12 board exams have not been released yet. However, students are advised to keep checking the UPMSP website – upmsp.edu.in – from time to time for any updates.

At the same time, Class 10 students have been demanding the board exams be cancelled after the CBSE and ICSE announced the cancellation of their Class 10 board exams.

Plzzzzzzz help us to cancel the board exam of UP board class 10 th sir 🙏😥☹️😥☹️☹️☹️😥☹️☹️ #cancelupboardexams2021 https://t.co/p6k6l6n0Bw — Tanishka Saini (@TanishkaSaini6) May 5, 2021

#cancelupboardexams2021#cancelupboardexam2021 @myogiadityanath @UPGovt

Sir please think about current mental stress of lakh of students

due to long time postponed of our UP board exam .sir, please now cancel up board exam — ishan mishra (@IshanMi101) May 5, 2021

#CancelAllBoardExams #DONTIGNORE12THSTUDENTS

We are going under tremendous pressure.. we don't know whether our future will be bright or not.. plz take immediate action as soon as possible

Our family is facing financial crises.. plz cancel ✖️❌✖️ ❌ board exam — Sweta Upadhyay (@SwetaUp41510496) May 5, 2021

There has been no official notification regarding the same. Nearly 56 lakh students are registered to appear for the Matric and Senior Secondary examinations in Uttar Pradesh.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 Cancellation

There is already clamour among CBSE students to cancel the Class 12 Board exams 2021 due to the exponential rise in coronavirus cases. So far, Karnataka is the only board to postpone Class 12 (second PUC) exams further. Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar made an announcement regarding the same. He also asserted that Class 11 (1st PUC) students will be promoted without any examinations and teachers will be allowed to work from home.