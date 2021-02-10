Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Mahdyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the dates for UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Exams 2021. The UPMSP board exams 2021 are scheduled to begin on April 24, 2021. The UP Board exam dates for class 10 and 12 were announced by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. Lakhs of students are set to appear for the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams. These students must note that the UP Board class 10th, 12th exam 2021 datesheet (UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Date Sheet) will be available on the official website of UPMSP – upmsp.edu.in. You can also click the below link for UP Board Exams 2021 Date Sheet. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021 Datesheet: Class 10th, 12th Exam to Begin From April 24 | Check Time Table Here

The UP Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin with Hindi (General). The first paper for Class 10 will begin at 8 am and would last till 11.15 am. While the first paper for Class 12 (Intermediate) will begin at 2 PM and will end at 5.15 PM on April 24. Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held on April 24. Follow this datasheet for the subject wise timetable of UPMSP Board Exams. Also Read - UPMSP Likely To Release UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Timetables by THIS Date, Check Details Here

Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021 Latest Updates: Practical Exams From Feb 3 to 22; Time Table For Main Exams Expected Soon