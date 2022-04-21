New Delhi: From the upcoming academic year 2023, Uttar Pradesh Board students will have to take exams based on a new pattern as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to introduce key reforms in the education sector recently. Notably, the UP govt has decided to bring in state-level ranking for educational institutions and introduce a new exam pattern in annual board exams for both high school and intermediate students. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting in order to improve the overall education system of the state.

A Look at Key Reforms Proposed by CM Yogi In Education Sector:-

Implement New Pattern of Exam From 2023: During the presentation of the Education Department, CM Yogi mooted the idea for a new pattern for class 12 exam under the state board by 2025, and for class 10 by 2023. “There is a need to implement the new pattern of board examination in class 12th by 2025 for structural, educational and administrative reforms”, the chief minister reportedly said. He advocated for introduction of internships for class 9 and class 11 students under skilled professionals. The CM said that within two years a Sanskrit Education Directorate should be constituted. Also Read - Yogi Govt Cancels Leaves of Police Personnel Till May 4

State-level ranking framework: CM also asked officials to start a state-level ranking framework for education institutes on the lines of NIRF for a “healthy competition”. He directed them to prepare the state’s new sports policy with the help of sportspersons. “On the lines of NIRF, an SIRF should be started. It will help foster a healthy competition among institutes and make everyone strive for improvement. It will also help students in securing admissions, and also the placement agencies in selecting institutions,” the CM said. NIRF was launched by the union education ministry (then called the Union Human Resource development) in 2015 as a framework to rank education institutions across the country. Also Read - Sound From Mics Should Be Limited To Premises: UP Issues Guidelines On Religious Processions, Loudspeakers

New Sports Policy: “A new sports policy for the state should be prepared at the earliest. The help of sports professionals should be sought for this,” the CM told officials while presenting an action plan for education before the state ministers. Besides, he directed officials to speed up work on Major Dhyanchand Sports University in Meerut and appoint an eminent sportsperson as its Vice Chancellor.

Set Up Career Counselling Sale: Officials were asked to set up a career counselling cell at every institute, cashless treatment facility to government school teachers, and ensure money for uniforms and other items to the students in the form of direct cash transfer in the next six months. Furthermore, CM directed them to prepare a plan for the establishment of an international pharmacy, a bio-engineering research institute, and a school of Planning and urban management.