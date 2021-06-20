UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021: After much wait, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the formula to evaluate/assess students of Classes 10 and 12 amid cancellation of exams due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Students must note there will be no merit list for the UP Board 2021 examination. Further, an 11-member committee was constituted to devise the formula. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 News: BIG Update by Education Ministry

UP Board Exams 2021: Check Evaluation Formula Below:

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that Class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP) will be assessed based on this criterion: 50 per cent marks obtained in Class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in Class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination, 10 per cent marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12 will be taken into account.

Students of UP Board Class 10 students will be evaluated on the following criteria: 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-boards of class 10.

Meanwhile, students (registered for 2021), who want to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee.

Number of Students in Class 10, 12

The minister also said that as many as 56,04,628 students have registered themselves for the board examinations in 2021.

A total of 29,94,312 students have registered for the board examination for class 10, he said, adding that this includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees.

“For class 12, a total of 26,10,316 students have registered for the board examination. This includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees,” Sharma said.