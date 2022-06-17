UP Board Class 10, 12 result Date and Time Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the students of Uttar Pradesh who were waiting for the board results. The Uttar Pradesh Board on Friday made the announcement that it will declare the class 10 and class 12 board exam results on June 18 that is tomorrow. While the class 10 results will be out at 2 PM, the class 12 results will be available at 4 PM.Also Read - Agnipath Protests: Man Holding Child Runs For Safety Amid Stone Pelting in Mathura. Watch Video

This time, the UPMSP will declare the results for 51,92,616 students via a press conference at UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj. After the results are declared, the students will be able to check their scores at official websites, upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

Students must note that they need to score at least 33 per cent marks to be considered passed in the board exams. Apart from the official websites, they will also be able to check their scores via SMS and DigiLocker.