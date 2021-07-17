UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Latest Updates: While some media houses reported that the UP Board Class 10, class 12 result 2021 will be declared next week, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP) secretary Divyakant Shukla told a news channel that the UPMSP will announce the result of class 10, 12 exam by July-end. Speaking to India TV, he said that it is too early to confirm the result date, but can’t rule out that the board exam results will not be announced this month.Also Read - UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result 2021: How To Check UPMSP 10, 12 Scores, List Of Websites And Other Important Details

Several media houses reported that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10th results in the coming week. However, once the results are announced, the students will be able to check their score on the official website of the board, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. It must be noted that the UPMSP has not made any official announcement regarding the result declaration date.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the UPMSP class 10, Class 12 board exams were cancelled and students are being evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

Giving further details, Divyakant Shukla said that as the results of the students are being prepared on the basis of internal assessment data provided by schools. He said due to this evaluation process, it is taking time to prepare the results.

Notably, over 26,09,501 students had enrolled for the class 10 exam this year, while 29,94,312 students registered for the class 12 exam. The class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of 50:50 formula, 50 per cent weighatge will be given to class 9 exam result and to class 10 pre-board exams.

On the other hand, the class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12.

UP Board 10th Result 2021: List of websites to check score

results.upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Steps to check score

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board Result 2021’. (once released) A new page will appear on the screen. Select the class you want to check the results for. A PDF file will appear on the screen. Check your result and download it for future reference.

