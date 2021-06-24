UP Board Exam Results 2021 Latest News: Students of UP board who are waiting for their Class 10 and 12 Board results, here comes a piece of good news for you. As per several media reports, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be released in July. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday had said that the board would be able to release the markets and results in the month of July. The statement from the state government comes as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has already announced the evaluation criteria for the board results on June 20. Also Read - UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021 BIG Update: Evaluation Criteria Announced by UPMSP. Details Inside

As nothing is clear yet, over 56 lakh candidates, who have registered themselves for the Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP 10th, 12th examination, are waiting for their results. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: 5 Key Updates Students Should NOT Miss

As per the evaluation criteria, Class 10 students will get assessed based on their marks obtained in Class 9 and the pre boards of Class 10. And for students of Class 12m, they would be evaluated based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and pre boards of Class 12. Also Read - UP Board Exam Result 2021 BIG UPDATE Every Class 10th, 12th Student MUST Know

As only a few days left, the Deputy CM has asked the higher education department to begin the admission process for various UG and PG courses.

The deputy chief minister had on June 23 chaired a high-level meeting to discuss various issues raised by the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Commission pertaining to admission, UP Board Result 2021.

As per updates, the students who are not satisfied with their board results, can appear in the next board examination without paying any fees. Moreover, specially appointed teachers would fulfil the duty of evaluating UP Board Result 2021.