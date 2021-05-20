UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: The wait of students for the UP Board Exam Date 2021 will come to an end as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to take a final decision on exam dates of Class 10 and Class 12 today. According to a report by News 18, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will hold a meeting today and take the final call on the upcoming board exams. While postponing the exams, the UP Board had said that the officials will review the situation again on May 20. Due to he COVID pandemic, most of the boards including CBSE, CISCE, NIOS have canceled their class 10 boards, however, the UP Board has only postponed the board exams for both classes 10 and 12. Also Read - UP Board Exam Date 2021: Top 5 Latest Updates Students of Class 10th, 12th Should Know

There were media speculations that the UP Board will also cancel class 10 board exams just like other state board. The speculation further got intensified after reports surfaced that the UPMSP has asked schools to submit the pre-board marks. For other states boards where 10th exams are canceled, assessment is based on internal marking including pre-boards. Also Read - UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released? Know Complete Truth Behind Viral Time Table Here

Check Live Updates Here:

However, the experts have suggested that holding exams in this situation for over 29 lakh students is not a feasible option. Moreover, it has been said that that if exams are held at a later stage the admission process for class 11 will be delayed, leading to more pressure on students. In the meeting, the clarity regarding what is to be done in terms of evaluation of candidates who have registered for class 12 is also expected. Also Read - UPMSP 2021: BIG Decision on UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams Soon. What Students MUST Know

In the meantime, a ‘fake’ datesheet of UP Board Exams 2021 was doing rounds on social media platforms. However, Divya Kant Shukla, board secretary clarified that the viral date sheet which is said to be released by UPMSP was ‘fake’.

Earlier, the UP board exams were to be held from April 24, but due to the clash of dates with the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections, these exams were postponed to May 8. However, by that time, the coronavirus situation worsened and the decision to postpone the exam was taken by the government. For this year, 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam.