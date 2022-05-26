UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. According to the reports, the results will be declared by the end of this month. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Presents Rs 6.15 Lakh Crore Budget | 20 Key Highlights Here

The candidates must note that apart from official website, the board will send the UP board 10th and 12th results of students’ to the registered mail IDs too. According to the reports, this year, the UP Board class 10 and 12 results will be sent to the students via email too on their registered IDs. The Board is making preparations for the same. The work of getting e-mail IDs of students is going on in each district. Also Read - Highlights | UP Budget 2022: Special Focus On Women Safety, Anti-Terror Projects In Rs 6 Lakh Crore Budget

This year, approx 47 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 UP Board exams 2022. Students will have to use the required login credentials to check UP Board 12th result. Also Read - Board Exam Results 2022 Update: UP, RBSE, UBSE Board Results Likely To Be Announced By This Month

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Log on to the official website of UP Board, upresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022 or UP Board 12th Result 2022’ (after the link will be activated)

Enter your UP board roll number and click on submit

UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out the same for UP Board results.