UP BOARD DATE SHEET 2021: UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 revised timetables have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Board on Wednesday. According to the revised dates announced by the UP Board (UPMSP), the class 10th and 12th examinations will be held in May, which was earlier slated to start from April 24. The UP Board (UPSEB) has also released the new datesheet (UP Board new date sheet 2021) of High School (10th) and Intermediate (12th) on the official website of the board.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the PDF below via which the candidates can check the dates

CLICK HERE FOR UP BOARD REVISED TIMETABLE UP Board Date Sheet

An estimate of 56 lakh students are expected to appear for UP Board Exams 2021. The UP board exam centres will have to ensure that they follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Apart from this, like every year, there would be strict invigilation at board centres.

Earlier, the UP Board Exam date 2021 was April 24. The reason for postponing UP Board Exam 2021 is that the exams are coinciding with panchayat poll dates. The elections for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.