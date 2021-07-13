UP Board Class 10 Results 2021 Latest Update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is most likely to declare the UP Board Class 10th Result by July 15, 2021. However, the UPMSP has not made it clear about the time of releasing the result. Students must note that the UP Board will declare the Class 10th result on its official website– upmsp.edu.in.Also Read - UP Board 10th 12th Result 2021 Date BIG UPDATE: UPMSP Likely To Release Results by THIS Date

UP Board Class 10 Results 2021: How to check score?

On the result day, visit the official result website upmsp.edu.in Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link Enter your roll number and search for result Now, save your UP Board 10th Result or UP Board 12th Result for future use.

Apart from the official website, the candidates who are eagerly waiting for their UP Class 10 results are advised to keep a close check on other websites such as upresults.nic.in.

Speaking to India Today, one UP Board official said that the date and time of UP Class Result 2021 will be released in a day or two. However, the results are likely to be declared by July 15.

In the meantime, the UPMSP has activated the link to download the UP Class 10 roll number for the results day.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: How to Check Class 10 roll number