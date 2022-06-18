UP Board 10th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Class 10 Results on Saturday, June 18. Students can check the UPMSP board result 2022 on the official websites — upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.Also Read - UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Kanpur's Prince Patel Secures Top Rank With 97.67% | Full Toppers List

According to the available results, girls have outperformed boys in the UP High School Exam 2022 with 91.69% of them passing the exam, while the pass percentage of boys is 85.25%. Kanpur boy Prince Patel has topped the UPMSP High School Exam 2022 with 97.67% marks. A total of 22.24 lakh (22,22,475) students have passed the High School exam successfully, taking the overall pass percentage to 88.18%.

Noida tops among districts

Also, Gautam Buddh Nagar comprising of Noida and Greater Noida has emerged as the best performing district in all of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Etawah at second place and Amethi at third, in the UP Board Class 10 Results 2022.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: List of websites to check score

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: How to download marksheet?