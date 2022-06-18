UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Kanpur district’s Prince Patel has topped the UP 10th board exam 2022, results of which were announced on Saturday at 2 PM. The second and third ranks are grabbed by Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur respectively. While Thakur has secured 97.50 per cent to bag the second position, Kushwaha got 97.50%. Of the total 25,20,634 registered candidates, 22,22,745 students were declared passed. The pass percentage stood at 88.18%.Also Read - UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Out: Girls Outperform Boys; Noida Best Performing District

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Top 3 Rank Holders

Prince Patel- 97.67%

Sanskriti Thakur – 97.50%

Kiran Kushwaha – 97.50% Also Read - UP Board 10th Result 2022 DECLARED: List of Private Websites to Check Scores

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Top 3 Best-performing Districts

Gautam Budha Nagar (Noida)

Etawah

Amethi

How to Check UP Board 10th result via SMS

To check UP Board 10th result via SMS, you need to send roll number to 56263. Type UP10 <space> Roll number and send to 56263. Also Read - UP Board 10th Result 2022 Live: High School Results DECLARED, Girls Outshine Boys Again | Direct Link, Toppers List Here

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Log on to the UP Board website — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Go to the homepage and click on “UP Board 10th Result 2022”.

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Your UP Board Result 2022 for Classes 10th will be displayed on screen.

Check your scorecards quickly and save them for the future.

This year, the UPMSP conducted the UP board exam 2022 with 30% reduced syllabus for both classes. However, a few questions were asked from the deleted portion, for which students will be awarded bonus marks.