UP Board Result 2022: As students continue to wait desperately for their UP Board class 10, 12 results 2022, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) officials to declare results timely. If reports are to be believed, the Chief Minister issued the directions at a Team 9 meeting.

Furthermore, he said that prior information about the declaration of the results must be given to the parents/examinees, reported Hindustan Times.

Earlier, a WhatsApp message claiming that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on June 9 at 12:30 pm had gone viral. Reacting to the fake news, the additional chief secretary of secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said that UP Board result date and time are not officially declared by the department.

Shukla added that the board will declare result date and time on the official website— upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

Once declared, students can check their UP board class 10, 12 result 2022 scores at the official website—www.upmsp.edu.in.

How to Check UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2022