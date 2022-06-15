UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE:  The wait for 47 lakh students of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) board will end as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 anytime soon. Though an official confirmation is awaited, UPMSP is expected to make an announcement for the UP Board result 2022 date and time today. Once declared, students can check their UP board class 10, 12 result 2022 scores at the official website—www.upmsp.edu.in. Stay with India.com for all the authentic updates regarding UP board 10th and 12th results 2022.Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result to be Declared Anytime Soon at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Here Are The Latest Udpates 

Live Updates

  • 12:18 PM IST
    UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: UPMSP will give extra marks for the following papers in Class 12 Hindi

    Paper code 301 DL: 1 mark

    302 DP (General Hindi: 5 marks)

    302 DR: 5 marks
  • 12:17 PM IST

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2022

    Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.

    Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result LIVE: Students need to secure at least 33% to pass the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations. This year a total of 51,92.689 candidates appeared for the UP Board class 10th and 12th examination.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    UP Board Class 10th, `12th Result LIVE: Earlier board officials had stated that students can expect UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 on June 15. However, no announcement has been made by UPMSP so far.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result LIVE: List of websites to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

    upresults.nic.in

    upmsp.edu.in

    results.upmsp.edu.in

  • 11:59 AM IST

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Students are advised to keep their admit card handy as they would need their board exam roll number, and school code to check scores.