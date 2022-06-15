UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: The wait for 47 lakh students of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) board will end as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 anytime soon. Though an official confirmation is awaited, UPMSP is expected to make an announcement for the UP Board result 2022 date and time today. Once declared, students can check their UP board class 10, 12 result 2022 scores at the official website—www.upmsp.edu.in. Stay with India.com for all the authentic updates regarding UP board 10th and 12th results 2022.Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result to be Declared Anytime Soon at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Here Are The Latest Udpates