Home

Education

UP Board Class 10th Result 2024: Check Past 5 Years UPMSP High School Result Date, Toppers Percentage

UP Board Class 10th Result 2024: Check Past 5 Years UPMSP High School Result Date, Toppers Percentage

UP Board Results 2024 Date and Time will be announced soon.

UP Board Results 2024 Date: UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results Likely in First Week of April

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj will announce the UPMSP Class 10th Result anytime soon at upmsp.edu.in. All those students who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh UP High School examination can access the UP board result 10th 2024 by entering the roll number. As of now, neither Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla nor any UPMSP official has announced the result declaration date and time. The board has already commenced the answer sheet evaluation process from March 16 to March 31, 2024.

Based on the UP board datesheet 2024, the UPMSP Class 10th board exam was conducted between February 22 and March 9, 2024, whereas the Class 12 UP board exams will be conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024. The UP Board Class 10 Exam 2024 was held in two shifts; the first shift commences from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM whereas the second shift began from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

UP Board exam 2024 answer sheet evaluation underway

As per the Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, a total of 94,802 examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of 1.76 crore answer sheets of the high school examination and 52.295 examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of 1.25 crore answer sheets of the intermediate examination. Nearly, 131 evaluation centers have been set up for the evaluation of high school answer sheets and 116 evaluation centers have been set up for the evaluation of intermediate answer sheets. The evaluation of answer sheets of both high school and intermediate will be completed at 13 mixed evaluation centres. The Board will commence the answer script evaluation work of UP Class 10th high school and intermediate answer sheets from March 16 to March 31. In this article, we have provided you with the past 5 Years’ UPMSP High School Result Date. Read below: UP Board Class 10th Result 2024: Check Past 5 Years UPMSP High School Result Date 2023: April 25

2022: June 18

2021: July 31

2020: June 27

2019: April 28

2018: April 29 UP Board Result 2024 – How to check UP Board HS, Intermediate Result? As soon as the Uttar Pradesh UP Board result is announced by the Board, students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official website: upmsp.edu.in. The board has yet to make an official announcement regarding the UP Class 10, and 12 result date and time. Check the step-by-step guide to download the marksheet. Visit the official website – upresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination A new page will open, enter your UP Board roll number Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference. UP Board Class 10th Topper – Check Past 5 Years UPMSP High School Toppers Name Year and Topper Name With Percentage 2023: Priyanshi Soni, 98.33%

2022: Prince Patel, 97.67%

2020: Ria Jain, 96.67%

2019: Gautam Raghuvanshi, 97.17%

2018: Anjali Verma, 96.35% For more details, visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.