UP Board Exam Date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj is expected to take a final decision regarding the conduct of the class 12 board exam within 4 days, i.e, by May 31. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has asserted that the state government will take a final decision after assessing the COVID situation.

"We have already printed the question papers, prepared sets of decoded copies. Keeping in mind the social distancing, 8,513 exam centers have been set up. We are reviewing the status of Covid-19 and will soon discuss everything with the Chief Minister. Students can expect a final decision by the end of this month", Sharma told ANI.

Besides, UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh also stated that the health department will check on how to maintain COVID protocols in exam centers. "We have conducted panchayat polls and other programs following COVID protocols. So, it won't be difficult for us to conduct UP Class 12 Board Exam 2021″, a leading portal quoted the minister as saying.

More than 56 lakh candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Of the total registered, 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 board exams.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of UPMSP for more updates on UP 12th Board Exam 2021 date.