UP Board Class 12th Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results of UP Board Class 12th Exams 2020. Students can check their results on the board's official website upmsp.edu.in.

Notably, students will also be able to check their results on other websites like upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

Steps to check UP Board Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 12’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download your result and keep a copy for future use

Students can also check their results via SMS: they have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Anurag Malik from Shri Ram Inter College, Baghpat, has emerged as the topper with 97% in intermediate board exams 2020. Pranjal Singh with 96% from SP Inter College in Prayagraj secured the second rank. The third rank, meanwhile, went to Utkarsh Shukla from Shri Gopal Inter College in Aurraiya, who scored 94.80% marks.

Notably, for the first time, class 12 students will be able to appear for compartmental exams. This facility, however, is already available to class 10 students. It should also be noted that a student needs at least 35% marks to pass in a subject examination.