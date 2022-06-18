UP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Latest Update: The UPMSP on Saturday released the Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website. Students can check the results by visiting the official website and entering the 12th roll number in the result link along with the captcha code. The results have been announced by the board for the Science, Arts and Commerce streams.Also Read - UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Out: Girls Outperform Boys; Noida Best Performing District

As per the updates from the website, as many as 85.33% of students have passed the exam this year. The pass percentage this time is more than 2020, when 83.31% of students who took the exam had passed it and in 2019 when 80.07% of students passed UP Board 12th exams.

Just like the Class 10 results, the girls have performed better than boys in Class 12 results too. As many as 81.21 per cent of boys have passed. In total, 28 students have got ranked in the top 10. Out which as many as 15 are girls.

UP Board Class 12 Results 2022: Toppers’ list

Rank 1: Divyanshi from Fatehpur with 95.4% marks

Rank 2: Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks

Rank 3: Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95% marks

Rank 4: Balakrishnan from Fatehpur with 94%

As per the official updates, a total of 46 schools across Uttar Pradesh have got less than 20% results. Two government-run schools and one aided school too got results below 20%.