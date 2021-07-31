UPMSP UP Board Class 12th result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has declared the UP Board 12th result 2021 on its official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP Board 12th result has been announced for all streams- Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students must note that the official website may be down due to heavy traffic and hence, they are requested to check back in a while. The UP Board had cancelled inter and high school exams this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. UP Board results of over 56 lakh students have been calculated on the basis of an internal assessment formulated by a panel of experts. Students must note that the UP Board will not announce any merit list this year due to the cancellation of exams.Also Read - UP Board 12th Result 2021 Announced LIVE: Over 25 Lakh Students Declared Pass

The pass percentage for UP board Class 12th results has been recorded at 97.88. Meanwhile, the UP board has also released class 10 result 2021 and the link for the same will be activated at 5:30 PM.

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP 12th result 2021 passing criteria

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject to be promoted to the next class.

No scrutiny of UPMSP 12th results this year

The UP Board (UPMSP) will not allow re-evaluation of the class 12 marks this year. Further, scrutiny of the results will also not be permitted.