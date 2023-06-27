Home

UP Board Compartment Exams For Classes 10, 12 Postponed: Check Revised Schedule

UP Board Compartment Exams 2023: As per the new schedule, the exam for both classes will now be held on July 22. Earlier, the exams were supposed to be held on July 15.

UP Board Compartment Exams will be held from 8 AM to 11.15 AM and in the second shift, the exams for intermediate students will be held from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

UP Board Compartment Exams 2023: The UP Board Compartment Exams for Class 10 and 12 have been postponed by the state. As per the new schedule, the exam for both classes will now be held on July 22. Earlier, the exams were supposed to be held on July 15.

“The pre-issued release, dated June 22, for candidates applying online for high school improvement/compartment and intermediate compartment examination for the year 2023 to be held on July 15, 2023 (Saturday) is cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. These examinations will now be conducted on July 22, (Saturday) as per the revised schedule,” the UP Board said in a statement.

UP Board Compartment Exams: Shift Timings

As per the notification, the UP Board compartment exam 2023 will be held from 8 AM to 11.15 AM and in the second shift, the exams for intermediate students will be held from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

This time, a total of 44,669 students have registered for the UP Board compartment examinations including 18,400 students in the improvement exam of high school and 26,269 students in the intermediate compartment exam.

UP Board Compartment Exam will be held at 96 centres in the state and the applications were accepted by the board till June 7, 2023.

UP Board Compartment Exams: List of Banned Items in Exam Hall

Students need to note that they should avoid carrying prohibited items at the exam centres such as mobile phone, pager, smart watches, calculator, or any other electronic devices. To check malpractice, CCTV cameras and routers will be installed in the classrooms during the examination period.

Candidates appearing for the exam need to reach the centre at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination with their admit card. Students of class 10 need to report at the exam centres at 7:15 AM, while class 12 students need to report at the examination centres at 1:15 PM.

Notably, UP board exam 10th Result 2023 was declared on April 25 and a total of 31.06 lakh candidates had registered for the Class 10 examination, out of which 25,70,987 candidates were declared pass.

In a similar manner, a total of 25,71,002 students appeared for the board exams in class 12, out of which 19,41,717 were declared successful with a pass percentage of 75.52%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.