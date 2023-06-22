By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UP Board Compartment/Improvement Exam: UPMSP To Conduct Exam On This Date | Details
The exams for both classes will be held at all the district headquarters, at the examination centres determined by the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) concerned, the secretary of the U.P. Board, Dibyakant Shukla informed.
UPMSP Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (U.P. Board) is all set to conduct the UP Board compartment/improvement examinations, for the students who had appeared in high school and intermediate examinations-2023, on July 15. The candidates who are preparing for the examinations must note that the improvement or compartment exam will be held from 8am to 11.15am and in the second shift, the exams for intermediate students will be held from 2pm to 5.15pm.
The DIoSs will ensure all requisite arrangements at the examination centres, he added.
UP Board Compartment/Improvement Exam: Here are some of the key details
- UP Board Compartment/Improvement Exam will be held July 15
- The UP Board Compartment examinations will be held from 8am to 11.15am
- In the second shift, the exams for intermediate students will be held from 2pm to 5.15pm.
- A total of 44,669 students are registered to appear in the compartment/improvement examinations
- 18,400 students in the improvement exam of high school
- 26,296 students in the intermediate compartment exam.
- The applications for the compartment/improvement examinations were accepted by the board till June 7, 2023.
- The candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying any electronic device inside the examination halls.
- The officials will also ensure that CCTV cameras and routers etc. are fully installed in the classrooms during the examination period
UP Board Secretary Shukla further informed that apart from the examinees/centre administrators/teachers and non-teaching staff, the centre administrators will ensure that an unnecessary crowd of examinees does not collect at the entrance gates of the examination centres. Likewise, similar arrangements should be made after the completion of the examination.
