UP Board compartment, improvement result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday declared the UP class 10th and class 12th compartment result 2019 on its official website upmsp.edu.in.

All those who could not clear the UP board exam in the first attempt had appeared for this exam.

The overall pass percentage in class 10th compartment exam was recorded to be 81.13 per cent, while in class 12th, it stood at 99.3 per cent.

Here is How You Can Check UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Go on the homepage, click on the link which says ‘result compartment and improvement 2019’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked

Step 4: Login

Step 5: Check your result