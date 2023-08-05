Home

UP Board Compartment Result 2023 to Be Declared Soon; Steps To Download Scorecard at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the UPMSP compartment result in 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students soon. Once declared, students can download the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh UP Board compartment results 2023 from the official websites — . Students who failed to clear one or two subjects in the regular board examination were permitted to appear for the compartment examination.

The Board officials have not released the UP Compartment Result 2023 date and time. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the scorecard.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023: Official Websites to Check

This year, the UP Board Class 10 exam 2023 was conducted from February 16 to March 3. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 16 till March 4. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the UPMSP website for the latest updates on the exam. Check step by step guide to download the scorecard.





.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2023 – Highlights

Name of the Event Check Important Dates UP Board Class 10 exams February 16 to March 3, 2023 UP Board Class 12 exams February 16 to March 4, 2023 UP board result 2023 released Official Website to Check UP board result 2023 UP board compartment examination to be announced soon Scrutiny date to be announced soon UP board compartment examination result to be announced soon UP Board Compartment Result 2023: How to Download UPMSP 10, 12 Marksheet Here

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at , , .

On the homepage, click on the board exam result link.

Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.

The UP board exam compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

