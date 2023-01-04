UP Board Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Likely To Release Class 10, Class 12 Time Tables By This Date on upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP will release the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets at upmsp.edu.in. The UP board exams is expected to be held from March to April.

UPMSP News: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetables soon. The board is expected to hold the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from the month of March to April. The candidates who are preparing for the UPMSP class 10 and class 12 examination must note that soon after the formal announcement of the date sheet, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. upmsp.edu.in.

To recall, the UPMSP had earlier declared that the UP board practical exams 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to February 28, 2023. To pass the UP board examination 2023, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks individually in the theory and the practical exams.

UP Board Class 10 And Class 12 Date Sheets: How To Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned steps via which they download the date sheets:

Visit the official website of the UP board or UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.

Download the PDF and take a printout.

What Details Will Be Mentioned in UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 timetable 2023?

The UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 timetable 2023 will mentioned the details like board name, timetable, subject name and codes, day and date of exam, exam timings, exam day instructions and others.

Subject-wise model papers

The subject-wise model papers for the 2023 board exams are available on the official website of UPMSP. By practising the model paper students will be able to know the exam paper and the type of questions that will be asked in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

The model paper is released for most of the subjects which include English, Mathematics, Home Science, Education, Economics, Commerce, Agriculture, Computer Science, Social Science, Geography, History and others.