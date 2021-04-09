Lucknow: In the wake of the forthcoming UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has postponed the UP Boards Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021, which was scheduled to be held from April 21. UPMSP has also issued revised exam dates for the upcoming Board Exam 2021. As per the revised date sheet, the class 10th and 12th examinations will now start from May 8 and conclude on May 28, 2021. According to Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, nearly 56 lakh students (29,94,312 candidates for Class X and around 26,09,501 students for Class XII) are expected to appear for UP Board Exams 2021, which will be conducted in 2 shifts. While the first shift will start from 8 AM, the second shift will begin from 2 pm. Students will get 3 hours and 15 minutes to solve the paper. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: UPMSP Releases Class 10, Class 12 Revised Time Table | Check Dates Here

UP Board Exam 2021: Class 10 Revised Time Table Here

May 8 Hindi May 12 Computer May 17 English May 19 Social Science May 22 Science May 25 Maths

UP Board Exam 2021: Class 10 Revised Time Table Here

May 8 Hindi May 11 Economics, Commerce May 17 Computer May 18 English May 20 Maths May 25 Physics

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD REVISED DATE SHEET

Meanwhile, the UP board has issued a notice issued all the teachers and management directing them to conduct free and fair exams at the centres. For smooth conduction of exams, the board has appointed 7505 testers across the state. A total of 18 zones have been created for both phases of examinations, reported Times Now.