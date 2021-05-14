UP Board Exam 2021: As suspense builds up over UP Board Exams 2021, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has reportedly said that a final decision on holding of the UPMSP Class 10th and 12th board exams will be communicated after May 20. The decision on the university exams that were scheduled to take place in the coming weeks will also be communicated next week after consultation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2021: Will UPMSP Cancel Exams or Conduct It As Per Schedule? Final Decision Likely This Week

Students have been demanding cancellation of all impending exams amid the raging second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The UP Board had postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams which were scheduled to held from April 24 in wake of the rising COVID cases.

Recently, various state boards across the country have either postponed or cancelled the exams to ensure students’ safety amid the ongoing pandemic. CBSE board was the first to cancel the CBSE Class 10 board exam and postpone the CBSE Class 12 exams till further notice. Following this, other boards followed suits and announced similar decisions for their students.

Unlike CBSE and other boards, most of the schools in Uttar Pradesh do not conduct any kind of weekly or monthly exams. Besides, the number of students appearing for UP board 10th 12th board exams 2021 is higher than that of CBSE, CISCE.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was postponed until further orders due to coronavirus surge. Prior to that, it was announced that UPTET 2021 notification will be released on May 11, and the exam will be held on July 25.