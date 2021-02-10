UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Datesheet 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday announced that the UP Board exam 2021 will be held on April 24, 2021. The exam dates were announced by Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. Students must note that the UP Board will issue a detailed datesheet on the official website of UPMSP – upmsp.edu.in. So far, only CBSE has released the datasheet for 2021 board exams. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: Dates Announced, Details Here

Lakhs of students in Uttar Pradesh are set to appear for the Class 10th, 12th board exams. Notably, the UP Board 12th Practical Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held between February 3 and February 22, 2021 in two stages. Also Read - UPMSP Likely To Release UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Timetables by THIS Date, Check Details Here

In the first phase, UP Board Practical Examinations (UP Board Practical Exam 2021) will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions. In the second phase, examinations will be held in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021 Latest Updates: Practical Exams From Feb 3 to 22; Time Table For Main Exams Expected Soon

Check UP Board Exam 2021 Datesheet here: