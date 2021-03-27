UP Board Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board examinations may be postponed, after recommendations by the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Department. The announcement that UP Boards for Class 10, 12 would be deferred is likely to be made this week. Earlier, the UP Board Exam date 2021 was April 24. The reason for postponing UP Board Exam 2021 is that the exams are coinciding with panchayat poll dates. Also Read - UP Board Exams 2021: 75 Exam Centres Uaploaded In Second List, Check Important Details

Now, UP Board Exams 2021 dates may be postponed to start with CBSE and ICSE boards. According to reports, UP Board exam 2021 date might get pushed to May.

The elections for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

So according to the poll dates, UP Board Exams could be conducted after May 2. But the official announcement is yet to be made.

As per the last schedule released by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board, the UP Boards were scheduled to be held starting April 24, in two shifts. The Class 10 UP board exams were to be concluded by May 10 and Class 12 UP board exams by May 12.

An estimate of 56 lakh students are expected to appear for UP Board Exams 2021. The UP board exam centres will have to ensure that they follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Apart from this, like every year, there would be strict invigilation at board centres.