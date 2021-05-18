Noida: Like the CBSE and CISCE, the UP Board, formally known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is likely planning to cancel Class 10 exams. In view of the increasing lockdown period due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP board has asked all schools affiliated with it to upload subject-wise and total marks obtained by high school students in either pre-board exams or any internal assessment on the board’s official website upmsp.edu.in by Tuesday (May 18) evening, as per a letter issued by UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla on Monday. Also Read - Assam Class 10 Exam 2021: SEBA Postpones HSLC Exam Due to COVID Surge, New Dates Soon

The official letter from the Board Secretary further stated that the step is being taken in accordance with the instructions received from higher officials. In the letter addressed to all District Inspector of schools (DIOS), Shukla has directed them to instruct all principals of schools concerned to compulsorily upload all information on the board’s website by May 18 end of the day. Also Read - Cancel Board Exams 2021: Chorus Grows Louder For Cancellation of Class 10, 12 Exams; No Decision by CBSE Yet

Instructing officials not to show any complacency in this regard, the letter also made it clear that all DIOS concerned will be held directly responsible if any school fails to upload the information as required. A copy of the UP board’s letter has also been sent to all divisional joint education directors and additional secretaries of Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur zones of the board. Also Read - Indore Labourer's Daughter Gets a Flat by MP Govt For Securing First Division In Class 10 Exams