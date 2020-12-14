UP Board Exam 2021: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), popularly referred to as the UP Board has tightened its rule for making centres for upcoming class X (high school) and class XII (intermediate) exams 2021. While the number of test centres is expected to increase this year so that proper social distancing can be maintained, some reports have claimed that schools that do not have access to roads won’t be considered for UP Board exam centres. The decision has been taken in a bid to conduct the examination in a fairer manner.

Besides, the UP government has also made it mandatory to allot examination centre to girls within a radius of five-kilometre from their school, if not in their own school. On the other hand, boys’ entry will be prohibited in an all-girls’ schools which will be made examination centre. UP Board 20201 exam centre allotment policy, issued on November 25, also suggested that schools with high-tension wire won’t be turned into board exam centres.

On the other hand, UP Board time table 2021 is expected to be released by the end of December. Reports claimed that UP Board is planning to reduce the syllabus 2020-21 further. Earlier the Uttar Pradesh State Education Board had reduced the 30 per cent syllabus of Class 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-21., The decision was taken in order to reduce the burden on students who have been suffering due to staggered classes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, more than 55 lakh students had appeared for UP Board Exams in 7786 examination centres which was a record in itself. This year nearly 56 lakh are expected to appear for UP Board Exam 2021.