New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has declared the dates for the practicals of Class 10 and 12. According to latest updates, practical exams will be conducted from February 3 to 22. However, practicals would be held in two stages under strict CCTV surveillance. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: UPMSP Receives More Than 55 Lakh Applications for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams

In the first stage, UP Board practical exams will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions. While in the second stage, the exams will be conducted in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: Uttar Pradesh Board Tightens Rule For Exam Centres; Time Table to be Released This Month

Giving further information, the UP Board said that all necessary guidelines and social distancing norms will be followed while conducting UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams to avoid any COVID-19 risks as well as to ensure that there are no cheating happens in any exam centre this year. ‘

Earlier, the UPO deputy chief minister had stated that the UP board 12th exam date 2021 and UP Board 10th exam date 2021 should be expected between April to May this year. But now, only practical exam dates are out for Class 12th board students. ‘

For the benefit of students, the syllabus this year has been reduced to 30 per cent for the board exams. For the information of students, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the new UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 at the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Students now can check the respective syllabus of class 9th to 12th on this official website and prepare for the exam accordingly.

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has released the list of centres for high school and intermediate board examinations for the year 2020-21. According to updates, 139 centres will be used for the exam purpose in Lucknow. These centres include 16 state, 77 aided and 46 private schools. However, objection in relation to the centres can be lodged both online and offline till January 30.

Last year, 112 exam centres were set up for board exams, but this time the number of centres has increased to 139 according to covid guidelines.

Moreover, helpline numbers have also been issued for students for the preparation of three subjects of class 12 board exams. Inter: If you are going to the UP Board Intermediate experimental examinations. There is no problem in main subjects like physics, chemistry and biology. For this, on 31 January, the Joint Education Director’s Office will start a helpline named ‘Experiment Consulting’.

Students can raise their query on subjects such as physics, chemistry and biology by calling the mobile number 9415664679 from 12pm to 3 pm. The helpline number will soon be inaugurated by District School Inspector Mukesh Kumar Singh. Questions can be asked on the helpline number within the stipulated time.