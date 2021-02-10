UP Board Exam 2021 Datesheet Out: The Uttar Pradesh Mahdyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the date sheet for UP Board Class 10, Class 12 exams 2021. The UP Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on April 24, 2021, and end on May 12, 2021. What should you do next? While it is only natural for stress to build up with the nearing exams, it is important to remember that exams are not the end of the world. However, during times like these, it becomes important to optimize your efforts to give your best shot in the upcoming UP Board Exam 2021. We also suggest that students steer clear of all the distractions and give their minds frequent breaks while preparing for their UP Board Exam 2021. Meanwhile, you can click here to download the pdf of UP Board Exams 2021 Date Sheet for Class 10 and Class 12. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021 Datesheet: Class 10th, 12th Exam to Begin From April 24 | Check Time Table Here

Class 10 and Class 12 students can check tips & strategies to plan their study schedule for UP Board Exam 2021:

1) Learn the smarter way, not the Harder way Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: Dates Announced, Details Here

Students can make use of various learning techniques to memorise in an efficient manner. You can try mnemonics or learning using keywords and acronyms to save effort and time. You can prepare short ready reckoners, for different subjects. Use the coming days to prepare a study plan and assemble what you would need. Also Read - UPMSP Likely To Release UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Timetables by THIS Date, Check Details Here

2) Important topics should be filtered out

Students must make some effort to filter out important topics that they feel will be asked in the exams. Now, devote extra time to prepare for these topics. This can increase your chances of securing good marks as some of these questions may be asked in the paper. You can also make a time-table to go through the important topics. Make sure to prepare subject wise topic listings.

3) Never-gets-old mantra: Practice from old papers

Always, take out time to solve previous years’ question papers. Some questions repeat from year to year.

Reminder: Keep subject wise syllabus always ready in front of you. Knowing the syllabus is the first step to success.

4) Avoiding common errors

Spend some time finding out commonly made mistakes in board exams. This will help students save marks. Going through toppers’ answers sheets is also recommended so that you get an idea of what helped them score high marks in the first place.

5) Last But Not the Least. Timing

UP Board Exams have a set duration of three hours. Focus on timing. It is very important while writing your paper. Students should form a habit of timing their self-tests. You can also time yourself while solving practice papers.

Try practicing a test paper in the exam-like situation at home. Prepare a schedule in a way that you appear in at least one mock exam a week.

We wish you the very best for the forthcoming UP Board Examinations!