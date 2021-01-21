UP Board Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced that the total number of evaluation centres available for UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021 will be increased in the days to come. According to the reports, the board is also expected to release the datesheet of the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination soon on the official website of the board i.e. upmsp.edu.in. Soon after the formal announcement of the timetable, the same will be available on this page as well. We here at India.com are in regular touch with our sources and will be updating all the latest updates here. The candidates can also bookmark this page for all the news regarding the UP Board. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: UPMSP Receives More Than 55 Lakh Applications for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams

According to the reports, the details about increase in the total number of evaluation centres for UP Board Exam 2021 being increased was shared by UP Deputy Chief Minister and State Education Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma in a media interaction. Also Read - UP 2021 Board Examinations Likely To Be Held Between These Months, Check Details Here

The board exam answer sheets this year would be sent to 10 sensitive districts for checking which earlier was send to only 4 districts. He also added that four colour numbered answer sheets would also be sent to all the districts. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh UP Board Syllabus 2020: Class 10, 12 Syllabus Reduced by 30%, Not to Affect JEE, NEET Aspirants

The UP Board Exams 2021 is expected to be conducted in April-May 2021. The exam dates for both Class 10, 12 would depend on the dates of upcoming Panchayat elections in the state, said Deputy CM.